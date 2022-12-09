2.5 Dimensional Seduction Manga Gets TV Anime

Visual unveiled for anime of Yū Hashimoto's manga

The official Twitter account for Yū Hashimoto 's 2.5 Dimensional Seduction ( 2.5 Jigen no Yūwaku ) manga announced on Saturday that the manga will get a television anime. The account and newly opened website unveiled a visual that features Lilysa and her cosplay of Lilliel.

Hashimoto drew an illustration to commemorate the anime's announcement:

Seven Seas licensed the manga as part of its Ghost Ship imprint, and it describes the story:

“I have no interest in real girls!” So claims Okumura, the president of the school's manga club. He's your typical otaku , obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Lilliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Lilysa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Lilysa convinces Okumura to become her photographer--and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Lilysa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds.

Hashimoto launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on October 4, and it will publish the 16th volume on January 4. The manga has over 1.7 million copies in circulation.