Live-Action Shō mo Nai Bokura no Renai-ron Show Casts JO1's Syoya Kimata

Kimata plays Kurumi's supportive classmate Yū Ogura in January drama

The official website for the live-action series of Hidenori Hara 's Shō mo Nai Bokura no Renai-ron ( Our Little Love Story or literally, Our Hopeless Love Theory) romance manga revealed on Friday that idol group JO1 member Syoya Kimata (or Shōya Kimata , seen below) will join the cast as Yū Ogura, a classmate of Kurumi that always supports her from the sidelines.

The main cast includes Seina Nakata (left in image above) as Kurumi Tanimura, Hidekazu Mashima (center) as Takurō Tsutsumi, and Akiko Yada (right) as Eri Morita.

The series will premiere on the "Platinight" programming block on Yomiuri TV , NTV , and their affiliates on January 19.

The manga centers on the relationships of three individuals: 40-year-old Takurō Tsutsumi, an editorial designer who remains single in his 40s; Eri Morita, a girl whom Takurō has been friends with since high school; and Kurumi Tanimura, a girl whom Takurō once had feelings for.

Hara launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in January 2020, and ended it in March 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in April 2021.

Hara received an award in the 33rd Shogakukan Manga Awards for his Just Meet and Fuyu Monogatari manga. He drew one of the manga adaptations of the Train Man: Densha Otoko story that Viz Media published in North America from 2006 to 2007. Hara's Hoshi no Furumachi ( When You Wish Upon a Star ) manga inspired a live-action film in 2011.

Hara launched the Dump the Heel manga in Big Comic in October 2021.

Sources: Shō mo Nai Bokura no Renai-ron live-action series' website, Comic Natalie