Splash Damage Develops Transformers: Reactivate Game
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
1-4 player online action game to launch for PC, consoles
Developer Splash Damage revealed the Transformers: Reactivate game during The Game Awards 2022 event on Thursday. The game will launch for PC and consoles.
In the 1-4 player online game, players will fight back against the Legion. Hasbro describes the story: "The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it's already won."
Source: The Game Awards 2022 livestream