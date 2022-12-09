×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Splash Damage Develops Transformers: Reactivate Game

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
1-4 player online action game to launch for PC, consoles

Developer Splash Damage revealed the Transformers: Reactivate game during The Game Awards 2022 event on Thursday. The game will launch for PC and consoles.

In the 1-4 player online game, players will fight back against the Legion. Hasbro describes the story: "The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it's already won."

Source: The Game Awards 2022 livestream

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives