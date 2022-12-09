Street Fighter 6 Trailer Reveals 4 New Characters, June 2 Release Date

Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, JP join game's playable cast

CAPCOM unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming Street Fighter 6 fighting game during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The video reveals more characters for the game, as well as its June 2, 2023 release date.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



The new characters include Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP. Dee Jay is a returning character from previous installments of Street Fighter .

The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The game will have a real-time commentary feature, which will have commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlighting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature will have subtitles available in 13 languages, and will feature the commentators Vicious and Aru as well as Japanese commentator and caster Kōsuke Hiraiwa, and Sekima II band frontman Demon Kakka (formerly Demon Kogure ).

The game's returning cast includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.

New to the game's fighting mechanics is the Drive system, which features a resource gauge that players can use to perform five different techniques: a super armor move, a parry, EX (enhanced) special moves, a forward-moving rush attack, and a low damage reversal. The game will also include a classic control scheme, as well as a "modern" control scheme that makes specials easier to input.

Aside from previous fighting game modes — such as local and online versus, arcade mode, and training mode — the game will also have a single player "World Tour" mode, and a "Battle Hub" that will provide "players with new and unique ways to engage, communicate and interact." It will also include an optional versus mode called "Extreme Battle" that includes interactable items, stage elements, and different objectives.