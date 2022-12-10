Ai Kurimi Draws Adaptation of Yoshiki Tanaka's Honryū Novel

Manga centers on girl who searches for missing people, man who is strong in battle

The January 2023 issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine announced on Tuesday that Ai Kurimi will draw a new manga titled Byakka Ryōran: Shiroki Shōjo to Tensai Gunshi (White Flowers Blooming Profusely: The White Girl and the Genius Strategist) in the magazine's February 2023 issue, which will release on January 6. The manga is an adaptation of Yoshiki Tanaka 's 1998 novel Honryū . The first chapter will have 52 pages with an opening color page, and the manga will also be featured on the cover of the February issue.

Kurimi posted a preview image of the manga (pictured right in image below) on Twitter on Tuesday.

The manga is about a girl named Eidai Shuku, who searches for missing people, while a great war is approaching. During her travels, she meets a young man who is not skilled in horse riding or martial arts, but becomes extraordinarily strong during a battle.

Tanaka is best known for his epic space opera science fiction novel series The Legend of the Galactic Heroes , and his epic fantasy novel series The Heroic Legend of Arslan , both of which have inspired multiple anime and manga adaptations.

Tanaka launched the Sohryuden: Legend of the Dragon Kings novel series in 1987. The novel series' 14th volume released in October 2019 after 16 years, and it ended in its 15th volume, which released in December 2020. Yoshitaka Amano illustrated the covers for the original novels, and CLAMP illustrated the covers for the novels' later bunko reprints. The novels inspired a 12-episode OVA series from 1991 to 1993, and Central Park Media released the anime on VHS and DVD. Kōji Megumi drew a manga adaptation of the novels in Kodansha 's Magazine Special from 2004 to 2006.