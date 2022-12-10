Crayon Shin-chan Anime Gets 1st 3DCG Film Slated for Summer 2023

The Crayon Shin-chan anime franchise revealed on Saturday that the franchise is getting its first 3DCG film, which will open in Japan in summer 2023. The film is titled Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Chōnōryoku Dai Kessen: Tobetobe Temakizushi (New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Great Psychokinetic Battle: Leaping Handmade Sushi).

The film will be the 31st in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise. Hitoshi Ōne ( Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? screenplay; director for live-action Akihabara @ DEEP , Bakuman. adaptations) is both directing the film and writing the screenplay. Shirogumi Inc. is animating the film.

The 30th film in the franchise, Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , opened in Japan on April 22 and debuted at #2 in its first weekend.