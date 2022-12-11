Black Clover Manga Takes 2-Week Break Due to Production Circumstances

Manga will return on December 26

The second 2023 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover manga is on a two-week break including in the second issue due to "production circumstances." The manga will return in the combined fourth and fifth issue, which will ship on December 26.

The manga previously took a two-week break in November due to the author's "sudden illness."

Tabata launched the Black Clover manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally. The manga's 33rd compiled volume shipped on November 4. Viz Media shipped the 31st volume in English on December 6.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show aired its 170th and final episode in March 2021.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

The franchise's upcoming film, titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken ), will debut worldwide on Netflix and open in theaters in Japan on March 31, 2023.

The Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King mobile game will debut in the first half of 2023.