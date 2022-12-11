Mix: Meisei Story Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Teaser Visual, Title

2nd season premieres in spring 2023

The January 2023 issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed more details for the Mix: Meisei Story anime's second season on Monday. The magazine revealed the anime's second season title Mix: Meisei Story ~Nidome no Natsu, Sora no Mukou e~ (Mix: Meisei Story ~Our Second Summer, Beyond the Sky~), and its teaser visual:

The anime will also have a television collaboration titled "Chō Pro Yakyū ULTRA" (Super Pro Baseball ULTRA) that will feature 12 of Japan's pro baseball teams. The program will air nationwide in Japan on YTV and NTV on January 8 at 13:00 JST.

The second season will debut in spring 2023. The story will take place after the summer of the first year of high school.

The anime's returning cast members include:

Aside from Tomohiro Kamitani (episode director for A Certain Scientific Railgun , Chaos;Child ) as the new director, returning staff members include:

Toshinori Watanabe directed the show's first season.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in 2019, and it ran for 24 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime as it aired with subtitles. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub .

Crunchyroll describes the story:

A new generation steps up to the plate in a moving sequel to the 1985 baseball manga, Touch . Stepbrothers Touma and Suichirou are ace players on Meisei High School's baseball team, and thanks to them, the team may finally have a chance at returning to nationals. But little by little, a tragic legacy unfolds as the stepbrothers follow in their fathers' footsteps.

Mitsuru Adachi launched the manga series in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2012.