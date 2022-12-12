Dopeman's Yūhei Ogino Launches New Manga

Ogino draws, MITA writes new "immoral x suspense" manga

The official website of Kadokawa 's Young Dragon Age magazine announced on October 26 that writer MITA ( Tokyo Neon Scandal ) and illustrator Yūhei Ogino ( Dopeman ) will launch a new manga titled Kodoku no Immortal in the magazine's 14th issue on December 22.

The manga's "immoral x suspense" story is about a man who entered the world of compensated dating or dating for money. He gets caught up in women's desire and lust.

MITA and Kajitani launched the Tokyo Neon Scandal manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on December 9.

Ogino and Ryō Yoshigami launched the Dopeman manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website on March 29. Shinchosha published the manga's first volume on July 7, and the second volume on November 9. Digital publisher Comikey started publishing the manga in English on November 21.

Source: Young Dragon Age magazine's website



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.