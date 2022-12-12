Hyperdimension Neptunia Game Franchise Gets Stage Musical

Stage musical scheduled for September 2023 performance

The staff for the Hyperdimension Neptunia game franchise announced on Monday that the franchise will get a stage musical titled Hyperdimension Musical Neptune in September 2023. Shō Kubota is directing the production and penning the script. The stage musical will feature the game's heroine Neptune and other female characters from the franchise .

Funimation streamed the 2013 Hyperdimension Neptunia television series as it aired, and released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015 and 2017 with an English dub.

The first new OVA in the franchise , Chō Jigen Game Neptune The Animation: Nepu no Natsuyasumi , released in Japan in July 2019. Idea Factory International (IFI) released the anime on Steam in fall 2020.

The second OVA , Hyperdimension Neptunia Nep Nep Darake no Festival , was exclusively viewable through a serial code on a PlayPic Card bundled with Good Smile Company 's 1/7-scale "Dimensional Traveler Neptune Generator Unit ver." figure, which debuted in October.

The franchise 's third OVA , Chō Jigen Game Neptune: Hidamari no Little Purple , streamed online in Japan starting on July 13. Steam started streaming the franchise 's second and third OVA in September until November 1.

The latest game in the franchise , Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ), launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan on April 21. IFI will release the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on January 24 in North America and Europe.

Source: Stage Natalie