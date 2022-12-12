Jump Festa '23 Event on December 17-18 to Feature Livestreams Worldwide, in English for 1st Time

All 3 main stage areas at event will have livestreams

Shueisha announced on Monday that it will livestream this year's Jump Festa '23 event on December 17-18 to fans outside of Japan for the first time on the official Shonen Jump YouTube channel.

All three of the main stage programs — Jump Super Stage, Jump Super Stage EX, and Jump Studio NEO — will be available to livestream.

The Jump Super Stage presentations will be available with English subtitles for video clips and voice actor live performances. Those presentations will also have simultaneous English interpretation from an interpreter. The Super Stage EX presentations will be available with English subtitles. The Jump Studio NEO presentations will not have any English translation, but will still be streamed worldwide.

The schedule for Jump Super Stage includes (all times JST):

Saturday, December 17:

Sunday, December 18:

The Jump Super Stage EX presentations will be on Saturday evening only and will feature stage presentations for Bleach (7:00 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. JST), Kuroko's Basketball (7:40 p.m. - 8:20 p.m. JST) and Haikyu!! (8:20 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. JST).

The schedule for Jump Studio NEO includes (all times JST):

Saturday, December 17:

Sunday, December 18:

The Jump Festa '23 event will take place at the Makuhari Messe event hall in Chiba. Some of the physical hands-on displays at the event will not be available virtually. Jump Festa '23 is releasing tickets for 40,000 attendees for each day of the event.

The Jump Festa '21 event in December 2020 was held as an online-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jump Festa '22 event in December 2021 was held as both an online and in-person event. Shueisha streamed archive videos from the December 2021 event in March worldwide with English subtitles.

Shueisha usually hosts the convention in Chiba each year, and the convention features booths, game demos, and stage presentations for popular franchises from the Weekly Shonen Jump , Shonen Jump+ , V Jump , Jump SQ. , and Saikyō Jump magazines. The convention usually reveals news about manga, anime, stage plays, and video games.

