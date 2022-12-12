Netflix to Produce Hollywood Live-Action My Hero Academia Film with Writer Joby Harold

Entertainment news sources Variety and Deadline reported on Monday that Netflix will produce and distribute Legendary's Hollywood live-action film adaptation of Kōhei Horikoshi My Hero Academia manga. Joby Harold ( Obi-Wan Kenobi, Army of the Dead , upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , Godzilla and the Titans ) is writing the screenplay.

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Bleach, Alice in Borderland , Kingdom, Death Note Light up the NEW world , Gantz , I am a Hero ) is directing the film.

Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter are overseeing the project for Legendary Entertainment , while Ryōsuke Yoritomi, the manga's editor, will oversee the project for Shueisha . TOHO will distribute the film in Japan.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. The manga's 36th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 4. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes. The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes.

The anime's sixth season premiered on October 1. The season will air for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . Toonami is airing the anime.

Sources: Variety (Angelique Jackon), Deadline (Justin Kroll)