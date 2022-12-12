×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Nijisanji VTuber Duo ChroNoiR Get Short Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Kanae, Kuzuha star in "ChroNoiR Episode.0" in 2023

Nijisanji's VTuber (virtual YouTuber) duo ChroNoiR, which consists of Kanae and Kuzuha, are getting a short anime titled "ChroNoiR Episode.0" in 2023. The anime's character designer Mikkun unveiled a visual:

"ChroNoiR Episode.0" will launch alongside an original song for the anime. The anime tells a story from 150 years ago in the town of Planie. A strange disease that turns humans into the undead has spread throughout the land, causing Planie to become known as the cursed city. The priest Kanae lives in a church on the outskirts of town. Ever since he arrived at the town, the number of cases of the disease have decreased. The fate of the town changes when a mysterious man accompanies Kanae.

VTuber Kanae will voice the character Kanae, a human who travels with a black cat

VTuber Kuzuha will voice Alexsandll Lagusa, a vampire who lives in the demon world and descends into the human world for a mission

Kanae and Kuzuha formed the ChroNoiR unit formed in 2019. Both debuted as VTubers in 2018. Nijisanji describes Kanae as a sweet boy with a healing personailty who holds a cat cushion. The company describes Kuzuha as a NEET vampire gamer.

Sources: ChroNoiR anime's website, Animate Times

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives