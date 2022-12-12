Nijisanji VTuber Duo ChroNoiR Get Short Anime

Kanae, Kuzuha star in "ChroNoiR Episode.0" in 2023

Nijisanji's VTuber (virtual YouTuber) duo ChroNoiR, which consists of Kanae and Kuzuha, are getting a short anime titled "ChroNoiR Episode.0" in 2023. The anime's character designer Mikkun unveiled a visual:

"ChroNoiR Episode.0" will launch alongside an original song for the anime. The anime tells a story from 150 years ago in the town of Planie. A strange disease that turns humans into the undead has spread throughout the land, causing Planie to become known as the cursed city. The priest Kanae lives in a church on the outskirts of town. Ever since he arrived at the town, the number of cases of the disease have decreased. The fate of the town changes when a mysterious man accompanies Kanae.

VTuber Kanae will voice the character Kanae, a human who travels with a black cat

VTuber Kuzuha will voice Alexsandll Lagusa, a vampire who lives in the demon world and descends into the human world for a mission

Kanae and Kuzuha formed the ChroNoiR unit formed in 2019. Both debuted as VTubers in 2018. Nijisanji describes Kanae as a sweet boy with a healing personailty who holds a cat cushion. The company describes Kuzuha as a NEET vampire gamer.

Sources: ChroNoiR anime's website, Animate Times