Nijisanji VTuber Duo ChroNoiR Get Short Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Nijisanji's VTuber (virtual YouTuber) duo ChroNoiR, which consists of Kanae and Kuzuha, are getting a short anime titled "ChroNoiR Episode.0" in 2023. The anime's character designer Mikkun unveiled a visual:
"ChroNoiR Episode.0" will launch alongside an original song for the anime. The anime tells a story from 150 years ago in the town of Planie. A strange disease that turns humans into the undead has spread throughout the land, causing Planie to become known as the cursed city. The priest Kanae lives in a church on the outskirts of town. Ever since he arrived at the town, the number of cases of the disease have decreased. The fate of the town changes when a mysterious man accompanies Kanae.
Kanae and Kuzuha formed the ChroNoiR unit formed in 2019. Both debuted as VTubers in 2018. Nijisanji describes Kanae as a sweet boy with a healing personailty who holds a cat cushion. The company describes Kuzuha as a NEET vampire gamer.
Sources: ChroNoiR anime's website, Animate Times