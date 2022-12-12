Nintama Rantaro's 31st Anime Series Premieres in April 2023

Anime's 30th series debuted in April

NHK announced on Monday that the 31st series in the Nintama Rantaro anime franchise will debut in April 2023.

The 30th series for the anime franchise premiered on NHK Educational on April 4, kicking off a 30th anniversary celebration for the franchise . The second half of the anime's 30th series premiered on September 26.

Soubee Amako 's original Rakudai Ninja Rantarō ninja gag manga centers around Rantarō, a ninja apprentice at an elite ninjutsu academy in historical Japan. As elementary students, Rantarō and his ninja-in-training friends are called "Nintama" — a contraction of the words "ninja" and "tamago" ("egg").

The manga inspired the Nintama Rantaro television anime in 1993, and the NHK-E channel is still airing the 10-minute anime every weekday. The manga also inspired two anime films and two live-action films. Takashi Miike directed the first live-action film.



