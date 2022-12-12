Sai Yamagishi, Teito Heji's Zenbu Bukkowasu Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Comedy manga about god of destruction, hero resurrected as twin siblings launched in December 2021

The official Twitter account of Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service announced on Saturday that Sai Yamagishi and Teito Heji's Zenbu Bukkowasu (Destroy Everything) manga will end in three chapters, starting from the 50th chapter that debuted on Sunday.

The manga launched on the Shonen Jump+ service in December 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on March 4, and will publish the fifth volume on January 4.

The comedy manga is about the ancient god of destruction and the hero who fought to the death. The two are returned to life in modern times as a twin brother and sister.

Yamagishi launched the Moon Land manga on the Shonen Jump+ service in December 2018. The series ended in November 2020. MANGA Plus published the manga in English digitally.

