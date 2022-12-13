D4DJ Franchise Casts Kanon Nanaki as Ibuki Niijima

The official website for Bushiroad 's D4DJ franchise announced on Monday that Bushiroad has cast Kanon Nanaki as the character Ibuki Niijima (seen right), replacing Ami Maeshima , who went on hiatus from all entertainment activities for several months beginning on November 30. Nanaki's voice lines and singing will be gradually implemented into the Japanese version of the D4DJ Groovy Mix smartphone game beginning on December 17 (the announcement on the English website for the game does not list a date for the implementation of Nanaki's voice).

Nanaki also plays the character Koharu Yanagi in Bushiroad 's Revue Starlight franchise .

Maeshima stated at the time of her hiatus that she was taking a break due to her poor physical health. Aside from the character Ibuki Niijima, she also voiced the character Aya Maruyama from Bushiroad 's BanG Dream! franchise . Bushiroad also plans to recast that character, but has not yet revealed the new cast member.



