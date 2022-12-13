Junji Ito Launches New Short Manga Series in February

Manga tentatively titled Kakugetsu Ito Junji

The January 2023 issue of Asahi Shimbun Publications ' Nemuki+ magazine announced on Tuesday that Junji Ito will launch a new short manga series tentatively titled Kakugetsu Ito Junji (Bimonthly Junji Ito ) in the magazine's next issue on February 13 ( Nemuki+ is a bimonthly magazine).

Art from Ito's "Slumber" ("Madoromi") story from The Liminal Zone story collection also appears on the January issue's front cover. This fourth story in the collection is reprinted in this issue. Viz Media licensed the collection, and released it on July 26.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre , a new anime based on 20 different Ito stories, will debut worldwide on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

