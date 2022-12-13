SSSS.Gridman, SSSS.Dynazenon TV Anime Each Get Compilation Film Before Gridman Universe Film Opens

Both compilation films get 2-week limited run

The official website of the Gridman Universe anime film revealed on Tuesday that the SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon television anime will each get a compilation film before the Gridman Universe film opens on March 24. The SSSS.Gridman compilation film will premiere in Japan on January 20, and the SSSS.Dynazenon film will premiere on March 10. Both films will have a two-week limited run in cinemas. The website also posted the visuals and main trailers for the compilation films.

SSSS.Gridman main trailer:

SSSS.Dynazenon main trailer:

Both of the anime's cast are returning for the compilation films. Yoshiyuki Kaneko ( SSSS.Gridman anime's assistant director) is directing the SSSS.Gridman film, and Yoshihiro Miyajima ( SSSS.Dynazenon anime's assistant director) is directing the SSSS.Dynazenon film at Studio Trigger . Keiichi Hasegawa is writing the script, and Masaru Sakamoto is designing the characters for both films.

The Japanese musical group OxT will perform the SSSS.Gridman film's opening theme song "UNION," and Maaya Uchida will perform the ending theme song "youthful beautiful."

Masayoshi Ōishi will perform the opening song of the SSSS.Dynazenon film titled "Imperfect," and Maaya Uchida will perform the ending song "Strobe Memory."

The SSSS.Gridman anime was the first anime in the " Gridman Universe ." The 12-episode series premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The SSSS.Dynazenon anime premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime is listed as being part of the " Gridman Universe ." The anime ended in June 2021 with a teaser card for the "Next Gridman Universe " and the words "Gridman x Dynazemon."

Tokusatsu studio Tsuburaya Productions produced a live-action video series titled "Gridknight Fight" for the Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video releases of SSSS.Dynazenon , with one episode for each of the four home video volumes. The home video volumes of SSSS.Dynazenon shipped in June, July, September, and October 2021, respectively.

The franchise has also inspired a stage play adaptation, a manga adaptation, multiple manga spinoffs, and a novel spinoff. The stage play was slated for spring 2020 but was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.