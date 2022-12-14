×
DMM TV Reveals Space Idol Short Anime Starring Kaede Hondo

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime about 4-girl idol group trying to win fame in space

DMM TV announced on Wednesday that it is producing a new short anime titled Space Idol that will premiere on DMM TV in January 2023.

The anime centers on Uchū Seifuku (Space Uniform), a four-member girl idol group that is trying to win fame throughout space.

Kaede Hondo voices Uchū Seifuku's leader Ecchan. Comedian Udai Iwasaki from the comedy duo Kamomental is penning the scripts.

