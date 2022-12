Live-Action 'And Yet, You Are So Sweet' Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song

The official website for the live-action film of Kujira Anan 's And Yet, You Are So Sweet ( Na no ni, Chigira-kun ga Amasugiru ) manga unveiled a new trailer and poster visual for the film on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Special Kiss" by Naniwa Danshi .

Mei Hata (live-action Wasteful Days of High School Girls , right in visual below) plays heroine Maaya Kisaragi, while Naniwa Danshi idol unit member Kyōhei Takahashi ( BL Metamorphosis , left) plays Sui Chigira.

Other cast members include Rihito Itagaki as Sōma Tezuka, Riko as Chika Obara, Yumena Yanai as Hina, Miu Suzuki as Momo, and Runa Nakajima as Miyu Hanasaki .

The film will open in Japan on March 3, 2023.

Takehiko Shinjō is directing the film, with a script by Haruka Ōkita. Shochiku is distributing the film.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally. The company describes the manga:

Maaya Kisaragi, 16 years old, finally confessed to her crush...only to be flatly rejected and ridiculed on social media after. To make matters worse, the most popular guy in her grade, Chigira-kun, overheard her despondent muttering about the whole thing. But instead of making fun of her, he comforts her...and proposes an odd solution to her heartbreak!

Anan launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine, and it is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on June 13. Kodansha USA Publishing published the sixth volume in English on October 18.