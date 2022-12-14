Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence TV Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, Visual, Additional Cast

The official website for the television anime for Hazano Kazutake 's Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence ( Shiro Seijo to Kuro Bokushi ) manga revealed on Thursday the first promotional video, visual, and additional cast.

The newly announced cast includes:

The anime will premiere in April 2023. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The cast includes:

Hime Sawada as Cecilia

as Cecilia Kaito Ishikawa as Lawrence

Sumie Noro ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid ) is in charge of series composition, and Hiromi Nakagawa ( WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me ) is designing the characters. Ruka Kawada is composing the music. Other staff members include Chieko Nakamura as art director, Genta Makabe as color designer, Seiichi Sugiura as director of photography, Mutsumi Takemiya as editor, and Masanori Tsuchiya as sound director.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the series in English, and it describes the story:

Saint Cecilia is beloved by the townspeople—not only is she elegant and composed, she benevolently shares her wisdom with all who seek it. That is, until the last person has left—at which point she becomes totally hopeless! Only Pastor Lawrence, is keeping the Saint put together enough to do her duties...and though she may test him, it's all in a day's work!

Kazutake debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R magazine in April 2017. The series is also serialized on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on Thursday.