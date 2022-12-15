Death Stranding Game Gets Film Adaptation

Entertainment news source Deadline reported on Thursday that Hideo Kojima 's Death Stranding game is getting a film adaptation at Hammerstone Studios ( Barbarian, Bill and Ted Face the Music ).

Kojima and Hammerstone Studios' Alex Lebovici will produce the film. Kojima Productions US and Allan Ungar will serve as executive producers.

The original Death Stranding game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19. Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched in September 2021. Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 30.

Kojima Productions is developing the Death Stranding 2 (temporary title) game. The game will feature Norman Reedus , Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning , Shioli Kutsuna , and Troy Baker .

Kojima said he had the story for the sequel finished before the pandemic, but after experiencing the pandemic he rewrote the entire story from scratch. He added he also rewrote it as he "didn't want to predict any more futures." Koijma also said he was working on another "completely new" game that he is experimenting with, as well as other visual projects.

Kojima stated during a Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase livestream in June that he was working on "a special partnership" with Xbox Game Studios for a completely new game that "no one has ever experienced or seen before." Kojima said that he and Kojima Productions can finally make this game with " Microsoft 's cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend."

Kojima Productions had confirmed in October 2020 that it was developing a new project, and that it was currently seeking applications for various job positions at its Tokyo studio. Tech news website VentureBeat then reported in July 2021 that Kojima and Microsoft had reached an agreement to "work out the details" for a new Xbox game. Kojima had teased in January he was "going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project" this year.

Kojima Productions established a new division in Los Angeles, California in 2021 dedicated to music, television, and film.

Source: Deadline (Matt Grobar)