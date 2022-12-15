My Hero Academia Manga Takes 1-Week Hiatus Due to Creator's Health

Manga returns on December 26

The official Twitter account for Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga announced on Thursday that the manga is taking a hiatus for one week due to Horikoshi's poor health. There will be no new chapter in the third 2023 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on December 19, and the manga will return in the combined fourth/fifth 2023 issue on December 26.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. The manga's 36th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 4. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes. The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. A new two-episode original video anime screened in Japan on June 16-19. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes.

The anime's sixth season premiered on October 1. The season will air for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . Toonami is airing the anime.