Pupa's Sayaka Mogi to Launch 'Girl, Meat Girl' Manga

Sci-fi manga about bond between human girl, pig girl

The January 2023 issue of Asahi Shimbun Publications ' Nemuki+ magazine announced on Tuesday that manga creator Sayaka Mogi will launch a new manga titled Girl, Meat Girl in the magazine's March 2023 issue, which will release on February 13. Mogi also posted the announcement on her Twitter account on November 28:

The "interspecies coming-of-age sci-fi" manga follows a naive high school girl named Mameko and an introverted pig girl named Yulily, who form a friendship and spend their youth in a mysterious world where different species co-exist. (The magazine issue lists the manga's title with a comma, while Mogi's posts list the title without a comma. The title can also be read as the wordplay "Girl, Meet Girl." Yulily's name can be read as a combination of " yuri " and yuri 's literal translation, "Lily.")

Mogi launched her horror manga Pupa in the inaugural issue of Comic Earth Star magazine in 2011, and ended it in December 2013. Earth Star Entertainment published five volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a 12-episode series of television anime shorts that premiered in January 2014.

Mogi launched the Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in September 2017. Mogi published the end of the "first part" of the manga in December 2018, and announced that she would self-publish the rest of the manga. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume in February 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing published the manga in English digitally, and it released the third volume in September 2019.

Mogi published the first volume of the Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice: Final Testament to the Moon ( Akazukin no Ōkami Deshi - Tsuki e no Tsuigon ), the sequel manga of Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice , at the Comitia dōjinshi event in Tokyo in May 2019. The digital version debuted in July 2019. Glacier Bay Books licensed the manga and published the first volume in English in print on May 31. Digital manga Azuki added the manga in its service in August.