Strawberry Prince Leader Nanamori Resumes Career

Singer went on hiatus in March after affair was exposed

The official blog for internet musical unit Strawberry Prince (Sutopuri, or STPR) announced on Wednesday that the group's leader Nanamori. has resumed his career as an individual after coming to an agreement with the staff and other members.

Nanamori. reported that during his hiatus, he had been continuing to support the group behind the scenes. He said the other group members told him that they wanted him to stay in the group.

Nanamori. went on an indefinite hiatus on March 14 earlier this year following a YouTuber's expose about his personal life, specifically regarding an affair. Nanamori. confirmed on Twitter that he cheated on his partner, with whom he has a child, with another woman. He apologized for his actions, for not reporting on it sooner, and for attempting to conceal this information. He revealed that he is thinking about what his actions will be moving forward while he is on hiatus.

STPR company employee Kikuchi had also written a note on the unit's staff blog confirming the expose's main points about Nanamori. directly.

Strawberry Prince performed theme songs for the Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N) and Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime. Members of the group also provide voices for Yo-kai Gakuen.

Strawberry Prince member Jel also went on an indefinite hiatus, but for different reasons, in August.