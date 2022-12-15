The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Opening, Ending Songs

The official website for the television anime of Nana Mikoshiba 's The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ( Hyо̄ken no Majutsushi ga Sekai wo Suberu - Sekai Saikyо̄ no Majutsushi de Aru Shо̄nen wa, Majutsu Gakuin ni Nyūgaku Suru ) light novel series posted the anime's main promotional video on Thursday. The video previews the ending theme song "Loudhaler" by Maaya Uchida . The video also includes the previously previewed opening theme song "Dystopia" by the musical project Sizuk .

The series will premiere on the TBS channel on January 5, and it will also run on the BS11 channel, as well as various streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The Arnold Academy of Magic is a school for the elite...and Ray White is just your ordinary guy. In fact, he doesn't seem particularly skilled with magic at all, and is a bit of a klutz. Which is why he has nothing to do with the rumor that one of the great magicians, the Iceblade Sorcerer, is a member of the incoming class...right?

The cast members are:

Masahiro Takata ( High-Rise Invasion , Ganbare! Odenkun ) is directing the anime at Cloud Hearts , supervising the series scripts, and directing the sound. Makoto Shimojima (Kingdom) is designing the characters.

Ayumi Kojima ( Studio Recess ) is directing the art, and Natsumi Uchida is the compositing director of photography. Natsumi Tabuchi ( Aggretsuko , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is composing the music. Yokohama Animation Lab is supervising the animation production.

The original story launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. The light novel series debuted in July 2020.

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website and app in June 2020. Kodansha will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume in Japan on January 6.