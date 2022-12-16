By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Anime's Video Previews Opening Song

2nd season premieres on January 8

The official Twitter account for the anime of author Roy and illustrator Ririnra 's By the Grace of the Gods ( Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko ) light novel series began streaming a new promotional video for the second season of the anime on Friday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Way to go" by MindaRyn .

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 8, on J:COM and JTV on January 10, and BS Fuji on January 11. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Yuiko Tatsumi joins the cast as Miyabi. Other new cast members include:

Yuka Yamada ( Slow Loop , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Asteroid in Love ) is now in charge of the series scripts, replacing Kazuyuki Fudeyasu . MindaRyn performs the opening theme song "Way to go," and Azusa Tadokoro performs the ending theme song "Drum-Shiki Tansaki" (Drum-Ceremony Probe).

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2021. Funimation co-produced the anime, and streamed the anime as it aired.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Under the protection of the gods, a relaxed life with slimes in another world begins!

One day, the life of middle-aged Japanese businessman Ryoma Takebayashi came to a rather sudden and disappointing end. Ryoma had never had a blessed life, but after his death, three great gods sought his cooperation and reincarnated him as a child in another world with swords and magic!

Receiving a most cordial and divine welcome from the gods, Ryoma decides to live leisurely on his own in the forest for the time being. Working diligently at magic and hunting, Ryoma's greatest passion comes to be researching his tamed slimes?! Training a variety of slimes (some newly discovered), the curtain rises on this easygoing life fantasy celebrating a second life with kind people in another world!

Roy began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014, before ending it and launching a new version of the story in 2015. The newer serialization is ongoing.

Ranran launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in November 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English.