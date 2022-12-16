D4DJ All Mix 2nd Season Anime's Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs, January 13 Premiere

Video previews opening theme song by Lyrical Lily

The official website for the D4DJ franchise revealed on Friday a promotional video for the anime's second season D4DJ All Mix . The video reveals the January 13 premiere. It also reveals and previews the opening theme song "Maihime" by the unit Lyrical Lily.

Cast members from various units will perform the ending theme song "Around and Around." The performers include Yūka Nishio (Rinku Aimoto), Risa Suzuki as Saki Izumo, Aimi (Kyōko Yamate), Natsumi Hirajima (Rika Seto), Rihona Katō (Tsubaki Aoyagi), and Hazuki Tanda as Miyū Sakurada. The opening theme song's single will debut on February 15, and the ending theme song's single will launch on March 15.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and other channels on January 13 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

There will be an advanced screening of the first episode for the Bushiroad New Year event on January 9.

The season will feature all six in-universe units including Lyrical Lily. Cast members are returning from the previous season. Maiko Irie is replacing Kanon Shizaki as the character Rei Togetsu in the franchise . Kanon Nanaki is replacing Ami Maeshima as the character Ibuki Niijima.

D4DJ First Mix director Seiji Mizushima is now the chief director of D4DJ All Mix at SANZIGEN Animation Studio , and Daisuke Suzuki is directing. Go Zappa is returning to handle the series composition. Ryōhei Sataka ( Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix ) is working on the music.

The D4DJ Double Mix anime special aired on August 19. The special was a self-contained episode centering around the Merm4id and Rondo groups. Mizushima was also chief director, and Suzuki was director.

D4DJ First Mix , the main television anime in the franchise , premiered in Japan in October 2020. The English-dubbed version of the show premiered on YouTube in January 2021.

The anime is streaming on Funimation , Ani-One Asia , Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , YouTube , Anime Network , AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Wakanim (Europe), Aniplus-Asia (Southeast Asia), Bahamut Animation Madness (Taiwan), friDay Video (Taiwan), KKTV (Taiwan), myVideo (Taiwan), Hami Video (Taiwan), Chunghwa Telecom MOD (Taiwan), and Flixer.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, several manga, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

A series of anime shorts titled Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix began airing within the franchise 's variety program D4DJ Photon Maiden TV in February 2021. The anime also streams on the official D4DJ YouTube channel.