'I'm a Terminal Cancer Patient, but I'm Fine.' Manga Creator Hilnama Passes Away

Manga creator Hilnama 's husband announced on her Twitter account on Friday that Hilnama passed away at her home on Monday.

Hilnama published the I'm a Terminal Cancer Patient, but I'm Fine. ( Mikkigan demo Genki desu , pictured right) manga in Flex Comix's Comic Polaris manga site in July 2020, and Flex Comix published the manga's compiled book volume in February 2021. Seven Seas licensed the manga. The manga is based on Hilnama 's colon cancer diagnosis.

Hilnama also created the Kage no Ma ni Hana ( A Flower that Blooms in Shadow ) boys-love manga.

