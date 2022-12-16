×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dragon Quest Treasures debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: December 5-11

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18 277,676 3,702,482
2 NSw Dragon Quest Treasures Square Enix December 9 143,650 143,650
3 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 51,315 3,497,714
4 NSw Witch on the Holy Night Aniplex December 8 39,759 39,759
5 PS4 Witch on the Holy Night Aniplex December 8 26,585 26,585
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 21,583 4,949,748
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 21,094 2,898,728
8 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 17,187 810,251
9 NSw Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Nintendo December 2 13,466 31,113
10 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 11,239 938,508
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,351 5,030,445
12 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 8,219 1,080,900
13 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22 7,387 83,564
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,976 7,367,247
15 NSw Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan Bandai Namco Entertainment October 27 6,613 54,665
16 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 6,168 2,753,159
17 NSw FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts September 30 5,593 42,731
18 NSw Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 5,294 241,319
19 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,098 2,103,991
20 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8 3,821 3,821

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 28-December 4
