News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dragon Quest Treasures debuts at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: December 5-11
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18
|277,676
|3,702,482
|2
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|Square Enix
|December 9
|143,650
|143,650
|3
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|51,315
|3,497,714
|4
|NSw
|Witch on the Holy Night
|Aniplex
|December 8
|39,759
|39,759
|5
|PS4
|Witch on the Holy Night
|Aniplex
|December 8
|26,585
|26,585
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|21,583
|4,949,748
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|21,094
|2,898,728
|8
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|17,187
|810,251
|9
|NSw
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Nintendo
|December 2
|13,466
|31,113
|10
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|11,239
|938,508
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,351
|5,030,445
|12
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|8,219
|1,080,900
|13
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22
|7,387
|83,564
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,976
|7,367,247
|15
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 27
|6,613
|54,665
|16
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|6,168
|2,753,159
|17
|NSw
|FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|5,593
|42,731
|18
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|5,294
|241,319
|19
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,098
|2,103,991
|20
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8
|3,821
|3,821
Source: Famitsu