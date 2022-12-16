Manga Creator Satomi Mikuriya Passes Away at 74

Shueisha revealed on Friday that manga creator Satomi Mikuriya passed away on Wednesday at 5:01 p.m. JST. Mikuriya had been undergoing medical treatment. He was 74 years old.

Mikuriya was born on May 20, 1948 in Nagasaki. He debuted in 1970 with the Kuroi Tsurugi manga.

Mikuriya created the Nora no Hakobune manga in 1977. He served as the director, storyboarder, and designer of the Nora anime as well and was also a CG director for the Golgo 13: The Professional anime. He also created the Kentauros no Densetsu manga, which inspired an original video anime ( OVA ). He was the creator behind the Entaku no Kishi Monogatari: Moero Arthur anime. He provided designs for Crusher Joe: The Movie , Phoenix 2772 - Space Firebird , and Big Wars . His other works include Icarus no Musume and Saketa Passport .

Source: Oricon News