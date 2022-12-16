Pandora in the Crimson Shell Manga Listed as Entering Final Arc

Amazon is listing that Masamune Shirow and Koushi Rikudou 's Pandora of the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn ( Kōkaku no Pandora - Ghost Urn ) science-fiction manga is entering its final arc with the 24th volume, which will ship on February 10.

Shirow ( Ghost in the Shell ) and Rukudo ( Excel Saga ) launched the manga in Kadokawa Shoten 's Newtype Ace magazine in 2012. Shirow is responsible for the story, while Rikudou is drawing the art. After Newtype Ace ceased publication in 2013, the manga then moved to Kadokawa 's Niconico Ace website. The manga then moved to Comic Newtype in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 23rd volume in Japan on July 8.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it will publish the 16th volume on July 4, 2023. The company describes the story:

When Nanakorobi Nene, a cybernetically-enhanced girl-next-door, heads to the island metropolis of Cenancle to live with her aunt, she has no way of knowing what's in store for her. A chance meeting intertwines her fate with that of the super-rich inventor, Uzal Delilah, and her adorable and grumpy companion, Clarion, who happens to be a cyborg just like Nene.

Nene is thrilled to make a friend, but there's more to Uzal and Clarion - and the island of Cenancle itself - than meets the eye. When a super-powered terrorist threatens Cenancle, Uzal claims that the only way to avert disaster is for Nene to team up with Clarion and use their combined powers - abilities Nene never even knew she had!

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in Japan in January 2016. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and also provided an English broadcast dub .

The manga also received a theatrical anime special in December 2015.

Source: Amazon



