Airi Suzuki, halca Perform Songs for Kaguya-sama: Love is War Film

The official website for the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime revealed on Saturday that Airi Suzuki performs the ending theme song "Heart Notes" for Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- ), the anime film adapting the manga's story arc of the same name. Additionally, halca performs the insert song "Romantic Manifesto" for the film.

Masayuki Suzuki featuring Reni Takagi performs the film's opening theme song "Love is Show." Masayuki Suzuki has performed all the opening theme songs for the franchise's previous television series.

The film opened in Japan on Saturday, and will air on television in Japan after it screens in theaters. Aniplex of America will screen the film in select U.S. theaters in February 2023.

The arc takes place after the end of the anime's third season.

The final hour-long episode of Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- , the series' third season, aired on June 24, and it first announced the new anime.

The series' third season premiered on April 9. Aniplex of America hosted the U.S. premiere advanced screening on April 2 at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles and at Japan Society in New York.

The first television anime of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also dubbed both seasons of the anime. An original video anime ( OVA ) project shipped in May 2021.