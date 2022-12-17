BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2's 2nd Video Unveils January 11 Debut

Christmas visual also unveiled

A live-streamed special for the second anime season based on Yuumikan 's Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense light novel series unveiled the season's second promotional video, home video release plans, and Christmas visual on Saturday. The video announces the anime's January 11 premiere.





The special also previewed the season's first episode "Bōgyo Tokka to Christmas" (Defense Specialization and Christmas).

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2 will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 11 at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation , Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , and BS11 . In Japan, it will stream first on the dAnime Store before streaming other services. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The season will have three Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes with a total of 12 episodes.

The anime's second season was originally scheduled to premiere this year, but it was moved to January 2023.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , WATAMOTE ) is back to direct the anime's second season at SILVER LINK . ( Mirai Minato co-directed the first season with Oonuma). Fumihiko Shimo ( Anima Yell! , New Game! ) is again in charge of series composition. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) will again design the characters and serve as chief animation director. Hiroyuki Honda will also serve as chief animation director. Taro Masuda is returning to compose the music.

The vocal group Junjō no Afilia ( Afilia Saga ) performs the opening song titled "Kono Tate ni Kakuremasu" (I Will Hide Behind this Shield), and singer FRAM performs the ending song titled "Step for Joy."

The first anime of Yuumikan 's Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. novels premiered in Japan in January 2020. Funimation streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed an English dub .

The novels' story centers on Kaede Honjō, who is invited by her friend Risa Shiramine to play a virtual reality MMO game with her. While Kaede doesn't dislike games, what she really, truly dislikes is being in pain. She creates a character named Maple, and decides to put all her points in VIT to minimize pain. As a result, she moves slowly, can't use magic, and even a rabbit can get the best of her. But as it turns out, she acquires a skill known as "Absolute Defense" as a result of her pumping points into VIT, as well as a "Counter Skill" that works against special moves. Now, with her ability to nullify all damage, she goes on adventures.

Yuumikan began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016, and is still releasing chapters of the story on the site. Kadokawa began releasing the story in print novel form with art by Koin in September 2017.

Jirō Oimoto launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in May 2018.



Source: BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2 special, press rlease



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.