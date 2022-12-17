Hunter x Hunter Manga Gets Stage Play in May 2023

Stage play to star Shion Ōtomo, Nichiki Akutsu, more

Shueisha revealed on Wednesday that Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga is inspiring a stage play in May 2023.

The play will run at the The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from May 12-28. Akira Yamazaki is writing and directing the play, and Gō Sakabe is composing the music.

The play will star:

Shion Ōtomo as Gon

Nichika Akutsu as Killua

Yūki Ogoe as Kurapika

as Kurapika Shōri Kondō as Leorio

Keigo Kitamura as Silva

Taizō Shiina as Zeno

Kōki as Milluki

Shōgo Tazuru as Gotoh

Yūsaku Kawasaki as Hanzo

Hiroo Ōtaka as Netero

Kandai Ueda as Illumi

Haruki Kiyama as Hisoka

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, and several original video anime titles. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume on November 4. Viz Media released the 36th volume in North America in August 2019.

The manga most recently went on hiatus in November 2018, but resumed on October 24.

The manga's second television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in 2011 and ran for 148 episodes. The final episode premiered in 2014.

Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The series retold the story of Togashi's original manga from the beginning. The story follows Gon Freecs as he strives to become a Hunter in order to find his father and to find the reason why his father abandoned him as a baby to become a Hunter.

