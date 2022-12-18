Kuroko's Basketball Film Gets 4D Screenings in Japan in January

The official Twitter account for Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's Kuroko's Basketball franchise announced on Sunday that the Kuroko's Basketball The Movie LAST GAME ( Gekijōban Kuroko no Basuke Last Game ) film will get 4DX and MX4D screenings in 79 theaters in Japan starting on January 20. The franchise streamed two promotional videos for the film's screening.

30-second promo video:

120-second promo video:

The franchise will also screen in cinemas the full version of the 10th anniversary music video featuring the song "Zero Step" by GRANRODEO .

Kuroko's Basketball The Movie LAST GAME , the anime film adaptation of Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's Kuroko no Basuke Extra Game sequel manga, opened in Japan in March 2017. The film earned over 1 billion yen in its screening in Japan.

The celebration for the Kuroko's Basketball franchise 's 10th anniversary began in April, and will last until March 2023. The project also involves a new key art exhibition for the anime that debuted in Tokyo in April, and in Osaka in June. There was also a "10th anniversary Party!" display in July in Tokyo, and in September in Osaka. A new official store for the franchise opened for one year at the Ikebukuro Parco department store in April. The NAMJATOWN amusement park in Tokyo is hosting events throughout the year, and Namco is offering various Kuroko's Basketball prizes at its amusement venues such as arcades nationwide.

The first television anime series premiered in 2012, followed by a second season in 2013, and a third season in 2015.

Fujimaki serialized his Kuroko's Basketball manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2008-2014. Viz Media published the manga in English.

