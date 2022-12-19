Ace of Diamond Spinoff Manga Daiya no C Ends With 3rd Volume

3rd volume of spinoff manga about Seidou team taking care of cat ships on February 17

The second compiled book volume of Yuki Okada's Daiya no C ( Cat of Diamond ) spinoff manga revealed last Friday that the manga will end with its third volume on February 17.

The comedy spinoff of Yūji Terajima 's Ace of Diamond ( Daiya no A ) manga centers on the residents of Seidou dormitory finding themselves taking care of a cat. Trouble ensues as they have to learn how to feed it, bathe it, and most importantly, prevent anyone from finding out they're taking care of a pet against dorm rules.

Okada, Terajima's wife, launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on January 12.

Terajima launched the Ace of Diamond manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006. He ended the first part of the manga in January 2015, and Kodansha published 47 volumes for the series. Terajima then launched Ace of Diamond Act II in August 2015. The 32nd compiled book volume for Act II shipped last Friday. The fourth and fifth manga volumes bundled anime DVDs in 2016.

The main manga inspired a television anime that premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the 75-episode series as it aired in Japan. Ace of Diamond: Second Season premiered in April 2015, and Crunchyroll also streamed the 51-episode series as it aired. Ace of Diamond Act II inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2019. The series had 52 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The manga won the shōnen category of the 34th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2010. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga digitally in English in March 2017.

