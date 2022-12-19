Camellia Curtain Manga from i tell c Creator Ends in Next Chapter

Manga about all-male theater troupe launched on April 29

The 34th chapter of Kazusa Inaoka 's Camellia Curtain ( Camellia no Curtain ) manga revealed last Friday that the manga will end in its next chapter on Friday, December 23.

The manga centers on aspiring stage scriptwriter Yōichi Hashinoda, and aspiring actor Shingo Hayashi. Both aim to become part of the Tsubaki theatrical troupe, an all-male theatrical troupe that has become nationally renowned. Hashinoda has dreamed of writing since childhood, but once gave up on his dream. Shingo has the looks suited for his dream role of playing women on the stage, but something weighs heavily on his mind.

Inaoka launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website on April 29. Shueisha released the manga's third compiled book volume on November 4.

Inaoka launched the i tell c manga in Shonen Jump in February 2021. The manga ended in June 2021. Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the manga in English digitally.

Inaoka launched the Kimi wo Shinryakuseyo! ( Invade You ) manga in May 2018 in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine and later launched it in Weekly Shonen Jump . The series ended in September 2018.

Source: Camellia Curtain manga's 34th chapter