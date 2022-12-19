Cat Sh*t One Anime Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Fund Blu-ray 3D HD Release, BD/DVD Re-release

Campaign aims to reach crowdfunding goal of US$73,449 by January 15

Blast Inc. launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on Thursday to fund a global Blu-ray 3D HD, Blu-ray Disc, and DVD release of the its anime adaptation of Motofumi Kobayashi 's Cat Shit One manga.

The campaign has only one backer tier that offers a three-disc pack including:

A Blu-ray 3D HD disc with a new stereoscopic 3D version of the original 22-minute film that is compatible with PlayStation VR.

VR. A Blu-ray 2D disc with a 2D version of the main film as well as 75 minutes of bonuses and extras.

A DVD with a 2D version of the main film as well as 75 minutes of bonuses and extras.

The bonuses and extras include audio commentary by the director and staff, interviews, trailers, and the making of the English dub .

The campaign will be funded if it reaches its goal by January 15. The campaign has 76 backers who have donated US$3,274 to its US$73,449 (or 10 million yen) goal as of press time.

Kazuya Sasahara directed the anime at studio Anima .

IDA Entertainment previously released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The company released the English dub of the anime in the United States on YouTube in November 2010. Will Prescott and Tom Flynn were credited with the English dubbed voices of the characters Packy and Botasky, respectively. The company included the English dub on the Japanese DVD and Blu-ray Disc releases in December 2010.

ADV Manga released three volumes of the original Cat Shit One manga under the title Apocalypse Meow in North America. The manga follows three American soldiers — Botasky, Packy, and Rats — during the Vietnam War. The trio just happen to be cute animals in the Cat Shit One recon group.