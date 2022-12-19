Doraemon 2023 Film's 3rd Teaser Video Reveals, Previews Theme Song

Girl group NiziU performs "Paradise" theme song

The official website for Eiga Doraemon: Nobita to Sora no Utopia ( Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia in English), the 42nd film in the Doraemon franchise , revealed the film's third teaser video on Sunday. The video previews the theme song "Paradise" by girl group NiziU.

The film will open in Japan on March 3, 2023.

The film will be set in a perfect, utopian world in the sky, where everyone lives happily. Adventurers have equated the land with other mythical cities, such as Atlantis or Ryūgū-jō. Doraemon and Nobita set out on an adventure to find the utopia with the help of a gadget that is brand-new for the film, the time zeppelin equipped with a time warp function.

The movie's new cast and characters include:

Ren Nagase as Sonya, the "perfect cat robot"

as Sonya, the "perfect cat robot" Marina Inoue as Marimba, an adventurer who seeks out the secret of the utopian Paradipia

as Marimba, an adventurer who seeks out the secret of the utopian Paradipia Inori Minase as Hanna, a student who attends a Paradipian school and ends up becoming a guide to Nobita and the others

Takumi Dōyama ( Genbanojō , Doraemon episodes) is directing the film. Ryota Kosawa ( Always: Sunset on Third Street , Great Pretender ) is penning the script — his first for a Doraemon film. The television anime's current cast members are reprising their roles for the film. Ren Nagase of the idol group King & Prince will make his voice acting debut as the "perfect cat robot" Sonya in the film.

Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 , the franchise 's 41st anime film, opened in Japan on March 4 after a yearlong delay due to COVID-19. It ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 350,000 tickets for 440 million yen (about US$3.81 million) in its first three days. The film is a remake of the 1985 Doraemon film of the same title.

