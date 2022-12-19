I Got Reincarnated as a Son of Innkeepers! Manga Listed as Ending in 3rd Volume

Fantasy manga launched in 2020

Amazon is listing the third compiled book volume of Renkinō, Asuka Takase, and Chaco Abeno 's I Got Reincarnated as a Son of Innkeepers! ( Tensei Shitara Yadoya no Musukodeshita: Inaka Machi de Nonbiri Slow Life o Okurō ) manga, the adaptation of Renkinō's light novel of the same title, as the final volume. The volume will ship on February 7.

Renkinō launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2018. Takarajimasha published one volume of the novel, with illustrations by Abeno, in September 2019.

The novel series won the grand prize for the first "Comicalized Original Work Award" by the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website and Square Enix 's Manga UP! web manga site and app in April 2020. As part of the prize, the novel series was adapted into manga, which started serialization on Manga UP! in October 2020 in Japan. The Global Manga UP! website and app is also publishing the manga in English. Manga UP! describes the story:

In modern-day Japan, Yadoya Kenta is the typical burned-out employee of an exploitative company. It's to no surprise when he dies from overwork one day, but when he wakes up, he finds himself as the Hero of--wait, that's not it. Uh… he finds himself reincarnated as Tory, the son of two innkeepers in the fantasy town of Rubella! This time, Tory will make sure that he lives a leisurely life where he only works in moderation! Surrounded by a kind family and lively customers, he aims to enjoy a relaxed, slow-paced lifestyle as the son of innkeepers! A relaxed, easy-going fantasy!

Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in June 2021, and the second volume on March 7.

Source: Amazon