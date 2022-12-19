Kosuke Iijima, Shiori's Cat on the Hero's Lap Manga Ends

Kosuke Iijima and Shiori 's Cat on the Hero's Lap ( Yūsha no Hiza ni wa Neko ga Iru ) manga ended on Saturday in the Manga ONE app. Shogakukan will ship the fourth compiled volume of the manga on February 10.

Iijima and Shiori launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app and Ura Sunday website in July 2021. Kosuke penned the story, while Shiori drew the art. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume on October 12.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of the manga in English digitally and in print in November 2023. The company describes the manga:

The hero Ledo and his companions have a mission: defeat the Demon Lord once and for all. Aina is a formidable fighter, taking down foes with only her fists and feet; Grace the wizard harnesses powerful magic to blast away enemies in their path. Meanwhile, Ledo faces an unexpected challenge in their quest: a big, fluffy cat has taken a liking to him, following the party wherever they go...and jumping into Ledo's lap whenever it's free, even in the heat of battle! Everyone knows you can't just dump a cat off your lap in good conscience. If Ledo pushes this sweet kitty away while it's happily making biscuits, will he be any better than the monsters he's trying to fight? A swords and sorcery story for fans of cats and comedy!

Iijima launched the Raised by the Demon Kings! ( Sodatechi Maō! ) manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Special in 2014, but the manga moved to Manga Box when Magazine Special ended publication in 2017. Kodansha shipped the manga's eighth and final compiled volume in June 2019. Kodansha USA licensed the manga, and released the manga's second volume on November 1.