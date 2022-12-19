Revolutionary Restart for The Blue Rose Princess Manga Listed as Ending in 7th Volume

The Amazon listing for the seventh volume of author Roku Kaname and artist Shō Yuzuki 's Revolutionary Restart for the Blue Rose Princess ( Aobara-hime no Yarinaoshi Kakumei-ki ) manga lists that it will be the manga's final volume.

Square Enix launched the manga in Japan on its Manga UP! website in 2020. The company shipped the manga's sixth compiled volume on October 6. Square Enix is publishing the manga in English on its global Manga UP! website and describes its story:

The proud Kingdom of Hileland celebrates its founding on the night of The Star Festival. Drowning in unfulfilled love, Queen Alicia had long neglected her duties to the country. That night, a man leading a rebellion storms into the castle and stabs her in the chest. She meets her end...or does she? Alicia wakes up and discovers she has been sent back to when she was 10 years old with the memories of her past life intact! This miracle turns into a nightmare when she runs into Clovis...the man who killed her! Follow the story of the Blue Rose Princess, who gets a second chance at life to change her fate!

Cross Infinite World will launch the original light novel in English on March 28 under the title Revolutionary Reprise of the Blue Rose Princess .



