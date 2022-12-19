The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Game's Story Trailer Reveals July 7 Launch in West

Game launches for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

NIS America began streaming on Monday a story trailer for Falcom's The Legend of Heroes : Trails into Reverie game, and the video reveals that the game will launch in the West for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on July 7.

The game will get a limited edition that includes a hardcover art book, official soundtrack, novel, Steelbook, acrylic print, and collector's box.

The game debuted for PlayStation 4 in Japan in August 2020. The game then launched in Japan for Switch and PC via Steam on August 2021.

NIS America is also releasing The Legend of Heroes : Trails from Zero and The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails games in English. The Legend of Heroes : Trails from Zero launched on September 27 in North America, on September 30 in Europe, and on October 7 in Australia and New Zealand. The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will launch in 2023.

The Legend of Heroes : Trails to Azure game will launch for PS4, Switch, and PC on March 14, 2023 in North America. The game will then launch on March 17 in Europe and March 24 in Oceania.

The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki (Trails of Black) game debuted for the PS4 in September 2021. The game celebrated Nihon Falcom's 40th anniversary and started the "second half" of the "Kiseki" (Trails) series for the franchise .

The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki ) game series is inspiring a television anime adaptation that is slated to debut on January 6.