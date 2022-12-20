Akiko Higashimura's Do You Remember Me? Manga Gets Live-Action S. Korean Show

Romantic comedy manga launched in 2020

The official website for Akiko Higashimura 's Do You Remember Me? ( Watashi no Koto o Oboeteimasu ka? ) web manga announced on Wednesday that the manga will have a live-action South Korean adaptation that will premiere in 2023 or later. It will also debut in Japan and other countries worldwide simultaneously.

The romantic comedy manga centers on a perpetually overworked and overtime-clocking 30-something gossip magazine writer named Haruka. The story begins when she reminisces on her first childhood crush.

The manga launched on Kakao Japan 's Piccoma service in April 2020, and also began serializing simultaneously in South Korea on the KakaoPage service. Thai, Indonesian, and Taiwanese versions of the manga also launched within the same year. The Tapas manga service launched an English version of the manga on July 11 earlier this year. Bungei Shunju published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on November 4

Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish manga has inspired a 2010 television anime adaptation, as well as a 2014 live-action film, and a 2018 live-action series. Many of her other manga have inspired live-action adaptations as well, including Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō and Tokyo Tarareba Girls .

Higashimura launched A Fake Affair ( Gisō Furin ) color web manga on the web manga site XOY in December 2017. The manga ended in September 2019. The manga moved to the LINE Manga service in January when XOY closed in January 2019. Bungei Shunju published the manga's eighth and final volume in March 2020. Webtoon published the manga in English. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in July 2019.

