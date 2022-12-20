Seven Seas States Amazon in Europe Has Stopped Purchasing its Titles

North American manga and light novel publisher Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Twitter on Monday that Amazon in Europe has made an "environmental decision" to stop purchasing books from the company. Seven Seas added Amazon in Europe has also ceased purchasing from other companies in Seven Seas ' region right now. The company is located in Los Angeles.

Seven Seas further stated that its "distributor is looking for solutions," adding, "but at this moment, we suggest purchasing from another retailer."

Seven Seas Entertainment announced in November 2020 that it had reached a multi-year sales and distribution agreement with Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS). PRHPS began distributing "the entire frontlist and backlist across all sales channels worldwide" for Seven Seas Entertainment beginning in July 2021.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes it operations:

When first founded, Seven Seas Entertainment focussed entirely on publishing original worldmanga (a term coined by president Jason DeAngelis as an alternative to OEL manga ). However the company has since expanded to license, translate and publish Japanese manga and light novels.

The company recently licensed Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout , Homunculus , The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be , Soara and the House of Monsters , and Cat on the Hero's Lap manga for release in English.