Trace Manga's Brutal Spinoff Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga about vigilante detective murdering criminals launched in June 2019

Manga creator Kei Koga revealed on Monday that Ryō Izawa's Brutal spinoff of Koga's Trace manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on February 25.

The manga centers on homicide detective Hiroki Dan, the son of a former police superintendent general, and who seems to be on the fast track to career success. He maintains a hidden identity as a serial killer responsible for more than a hundred murders of people he deems beyond the reach of the law.

Izawa launched the manga on Coamix 's Comic Tatan website June 2019. Coamix published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on May 20.

Koga's original Trace: Kasōken Hōi Kenkyūin no Tsuisō manga is a crime suspense story set in a forensic laboratory where researchers work to uncover clues from small details. The manga's story begins when Nonna Sawaguchi, a rookie forensic researcher, meets Reiji Mano, the man who solved the case behind the double murder of Nonna's parents.

Koga, who has previously worked in a forensic laboratory, launched the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in January 2016. Coamix published the manga's 12th volume on November 18.

A live-action television series adaptation of the manga premiered in January 2019.

Source: Kei Koga's Twitter account