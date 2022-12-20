Vampire Dies in No Time Manga Gets 'Hyper Casual' Game App

Game for launch for iOS, Android in 2023 with English release planned

IT and M&A (merger and acquisitions) company Paradigm Shift announced on Tuesday that Itaru Bonnoki 's The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga will get a "hyper casual game" app temporarily titled Sugu Shinu! (Die Instantly!) for iOS and Android in 2023. The game app will also release in English overseas.

The app will have several different games, which can be played for a limited time. The games in the app will then change after a certain period of time. The game's developer will also launch the "Anata no Oshi wo Oshiete" (Tell Me Your Favorite) project, where players can vote for their favorite games in the app through Twitter. The games that get the most number of votes will then be updated and further developed.

Manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

The anime adaptation's first season premiered in Japan in October 2021 and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes. The second season will premiere on January 9. The anime will stream on Crunchyroll .

