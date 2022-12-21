BTOOOM! U-18 Sequel Manga Ends

Hiroki Itō launched sequel in 2018 after ending original manga

The February 2022 issue of Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine published the final chapter of Hiroki Itō's BTOOOM! U-18 sequel manga on Wednesday. The manga's sixth and final compiled book volume will ship on March 9.

The manga is a sequel to the Junya Inoue 's BTOOOM! manga, and is set in a time when the titular game has become popular, though is widely thought of as a staged event. The protagonist centers on a "NewTuber" named KAN, who volunteers to become part of the game, with the intent of showing the world that the game is real and deadly.

Itō launched the manga in Monthly Comic @Bunch in March 2018. Shinchosha published the manga's fifth volume in December 2021.

Inoue launched the Btooom! manga in Shinchosha 's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in 2009, and then transferred it to Monthly Comic @Bunch in 2011. The manga ended its serialization in Monthly Comic @Bunch in March 2018, and a different ending ran in Shinchosha 's B Bunch magazine later that year. The two versions of the manga's 26th and final volume shipped in July 2018. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English.

A 12-episode anime adaptation of the series aired in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2013. The manga also inspired a multiplayer smartphone game from developer Asobimo.