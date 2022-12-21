HIDIVE to Stream Farming Life in Another World, Ippon! again Anime

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will stream the Farming Life in Another World and Ippon! again anime for the winter 2023 season. The company is planning to stream 14 new titles next season.

The anime of Kinosuke Naito 's Farming Life in Another World ( Isekai Nonbiri Nōka ) light novel series will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 6 at 9:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EST), and it will also run on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo .

One Peace Books began releasing Yasuyuki Tsurugi 's manga adaptation of the novels in November 2020, and it describes the story:

After Hiraku dies of a serious illness, God brings him back to life, gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. In order to enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool! Watch as Hiraku digs, chops, and ploughs in another world in this laidback farming fantasy!

Ryōichi Kuraya ( Tsugumomo ) is directing the anime at Zero-G . Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Show By Rock!! ) is the series script supervisor, and Yoshiko Saitо̄ ( Assassins Pride ) is the chief animation director and character designer. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail ) and Johannes Nilsson ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) are composing the music, with Pony Canyon producing.

Naito began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Yasumo ( Banished From The Heroes' Party ) in October 2017. The company published the 13th novel on August 30, and it will publish the 14th volume on December 28. Tsurugi launched the manga in 2017, and Kadokawa published the ninth compiled book volume on April 8. The novel series has 2 million copies in circulation.

The television anime of Yu Muraoka 's "Ippon" Again! ( Mō Ippon! ) manga will premiere on TV Tokyo on January 8 at 1:35 a.m. JST (effectively, January 9) before airing on TV Osaka , TV Setouchi , and BS TV Tokyo .

The manga follows Michi Sonoda, who had planned to quit judo after her final tournament in junior high. However, her best friend Sanae Takigawa invites her to continue judo in high school.

Ken Ogiwara (episode director on Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood , Shadows House ) is directing the anime at BAKKEN RECORD , and Aya Satsuki ( SSSS.GRIDMAN ANOTHER LOAD novel, My Master Has No Tail ) is in charge of the series scripts. Airi Takekawa ( Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood sub-character design) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Shun Narita ( The Girl in Twilight , Noblesse ) is composing the music, which Pony Canyon is producing.

Muraoka debuted the ongoing manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2018. The manga's 20th compiled book volume shipped on October 6.

